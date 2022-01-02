Texans vs. 49ers first quarter recap: Houston takes 7-3 lead into locker room

Texans vs. 49ers first quarter recap

49ers 3rd drive (10 plays, 66 yards, 6:23) — [continued] San Francisco LT Trent Williams gets a holding call on the first play of the quarter, and then have to call a timeout. However, it was a holding call after the runner picked up the first down, so, it is first-and-8 from their own 46.

Texans 4th drive (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:30) — Houston is still unable to get anything going offensively and go three-and-out.

49ers 4th drive (1 play, 0 yards, 0:15) — CB Desmond King intercepts QB Trey Lance on the first play of the drive. Houston commits illegal block in the back to negate King’s return up near the 49ers’ 35-yard line. Houston gets the ball at their own 20-yard line instead.

Texans 5th drive (14 plays, 80 yards, 7:15) — Houston picks up a first down with RB Rex Burkhead. The Texans start to find their groove as QB Davis Mills picks up a third-and-9 with a key throw to WR Chris Conley to get into San Francisco territory. However, Conley was injured on the very next play. The Texans get inside the 49ers’ red zone. Mills caps off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to WR Brandin Cooks. Texans, 7-0

49ers 5th drive (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:39) — The San Francisco offense stalls with a three-and-out, giving the ball back to Houston at their own 39 with 1:18 until halftime.

Texans 6th drive () — Houston goes with a run to Burkhead to churn the clock. Mills gets sacked on second down. The Texans give up on a third-and-19 to Burkhead.

49ers 6th drive () — LB Kamu Grugier-Hill gets a delay of game to tack on an extra five yards on a 17-yard pass to WR Deebo Samuel. K Robbie Gould is able to attempt a 37-yard field goal that sneaks by the right upright to be just good as time expires. Texans, 7-3

Stats

Texans

Mills: 11/15, 79 yards, TD

Burkhead: 11 carries, 31 yards; 3 catches, 9 yards

Cooks: 5 plays, 48 yards, TD

49ers

Lance: 10/13, 105 yards; 4 carries, 14 yards

Elijah Mitchell: 7 carries, 38 yards

Brandon Aiyuk: 3 catches, 51 yards