Texans voiding Adam Shaheen trade due to failed physical

Earlier this week, the Texans agreed to acquire tight end Adam Shaheen from the Dolphins.

Now that deal is off.

Multiple reports indicate Shaheen failed his physical due to a preexisting knee condition. That means Shaheen will revert back to Miami’s roster.

Though he failed the physical, Shaheen has not missed any time during Dolphins training camp.

Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick were slated to go to Miami in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Houston was seeking depth at the position with Antony Auclair sidelined with a knee injury. The Dolphins had him listed as their fifth TE behind Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, and Cethan Carter.

Shaheen has appeared in 55 games with 25 starts for the Bears and Dolphins. He’s caught 50 passes for 509 yards with seven touchdowns in his career. He played 12 games with seven starts last year, recording 12 catches for 110 yards.

