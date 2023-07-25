Texans work out USFL sack leader Breeland Speaks

Former Chiefs second round pick Breeland Speaks' pro football career appeared to be over before this year's USFL season. But after leading that league in sacks, Speaks is getting another look in the NFL.

Speaks worked out for the Texans on Monday.

A defensive end out of Ole Miss, Speaks was selected by the Chiefs with the 46th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. But he managed just 1.5 sacks as a rookie, missed his entire second season, and was released. He then had brief stints with the Raiders, Cowboys, Giants and Bills without ever getting on the field for a regular-season game.

But after not getting any NFL opportunities in 2022, he signed with the USFL's Michigan Panthers for their 2023 season and was one of the best defensive players in that league. The Texans may now give him a shot in training camp, and if the Texans don't, some other team might like what he did in the USFL enough to bring him in.

The Texans also worked out defensive back Myles Dorn and offensive tackle D.J. Scaife, according to KPRC.