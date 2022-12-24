Not long ago, the Titans looked like locks to win the AFC South, and the Texans looked like locks to earn the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

That’s why they play the games.

Today in Tennessee, Houston pulled off an upset, winning 19-14 and turning both the first overall pick in the draft and the AFC South race into big question marks.

The Texans are now 2-12-1, which means if they win one of their last two games (against the Jaguars and Colts) while the Bears lose their next two games (against the Lions and Vikings), the Bears would end up with the first pick in the draft and the Texans would get the second pick.

The Titans, meanwhile, are reeling and have now fallen to 7-8 on the season. They’re still in contention for the AFC South title, but at 7-8 they’re tied with the Jaguars, and Jacksonville currently owns the tiebreaker.

The Titans-Jaguars game in Week 18 looms very large. And the top pick in the 2023 draft is wide open.

Texans upset reeling Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk