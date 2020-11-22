The Texans upset the Patriots and fans saw only gloom and doom

As the New England Patriots lost a 27-20 game to the Houston Texans, Twitter understandably reacted to it. For Patriots fans, it was another difficult Sunday in what has been and up-and-down season. While there have been highs this season, there have also been plenty of lows.

In a season that has had its peaks and valleys, Sunday’s game was certainly the latter. Understandably, fans weighed in on what was a difficult afternoon for the New England Patriots. Here are some of the best reactions to Sunday’s loss, as the Patriots prepared to take on the Arizona Cardinals next week in Week 12.

We lost to the Texans today I’m done wit the patriots for rest of the Season, ima ravens fan till next year — Boston George (@114marley) November 22, 2020

One positive of the Patriots playing earlier in the day is that after a loss there is still enough time to make a good day out of it. Good luck! #GoPats — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) November 22, 2020

We need to start a dialogue about Josh McDaniels https://t.co/vQ9mlp9eXF — Hershey (@Hershayyy) November 22, 2020

The road to the playoffs got that much bleaker for New England, and now they are faced with an even steeper uphill climb.

