Texans will unveil new uniforms vs. Bills in 2024

The Buffalo Bills will have something to look forward to against the Houston Texans in 2024.

Oh yeah, and Stefon Diggs.

When the Bills travel to Houston in Week 5 next season, it has been reported via Aaron Wilson from KPRC2-TV that the Texans will be unveiling their new alternate uniforms during that game.

The look, an “H-Town” inspired one… is quite the eye catcher.

Have a look:

