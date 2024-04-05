Texans unveil Stefon Diggs’ new jersey number

Stefon Diggs has a new home and a new jersey number.

The newest member of the Houston Texans will go back to his roots and don the No. 1 next season, officially creating the “7-1-3” trifecta opposite C.J. Stroud (No. 7) and Tank Dell (No. 3).

Put it down for the 713 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/WRxmu0putH — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 4, 2024

Diggs, whom the Texans traded for Wednesday in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick, wore No. 1 during his college days at Maryland. According to KPRC2 Sports Aaron Wilson, the Pro Bowl receiver paid Jimmie Ward, who wore No. 1 last season, roughly $100,000 for the switch.

Ward will switch back to No. 20, his original number with the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans have been waiting for the area code connection to hit. Dell, Houston’s third-round pick last season, initially wore No. 13 during training camp but switched to No. 3 before the start of the regular season.

The sight of a new No. 1 is welcoming. So is Diggs, who’s posted six consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns between stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. He joins an offense that took new heights behind Stroud, largely due to the consistent play of Dalton Schultz and Nico Collins.

For now, Diggs will only wear No. 1 in Houston for one season. The Texans chose to eliminate the final three years of Diggs’ four-year, $104 million deal following the trade, making him a free agent following the 2024 season.

That doesn’t mean Diggs won’t return on a new contract. In fact, Houston should be getting a more energized version of Diggs, who struggled to produce during his final 13 games after starting hot in 2023.

Since 2020, Diggs has been one of the league’s most consistent targets following his trade to the Bills. During his four seasons with the AFC East franchise, the 30-year-old receiver led the NFL in catches (445) over Davante Adams (441), Tyreek Hill (436) and Justin Jefferson (392).

Houston is hopeful the Week 1 version of Diggs shows up for 17 games next season as Stroud looks to build off his rookie of the year season. A healthy, Dell, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in early December, should help improve those numbers, too.

