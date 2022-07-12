Texans unveil a new Battle Red alternate helmet for Week 9 matchup vs. Eagles
Everything is bigger in Texas and it appears that Houston’s Week 9 matchup against Philadelphia will have some big-time meaning.
The Texans today unveiled a new Battle Red Helmet that the team will wear during the 2022 Season.
Paying homage to one of the franchise’s three iconic colors, Houston will unveil the new helmet when they take on Philadelphia during Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm on Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium on Thursday Night Football presented by Amazon Prime.
