Texans take Tyree Wilson with first Round 1 pick in latest NFL.com mock draft

By April there are more mock drafts than year-to-date fares on the Sam Houston Tollway.

However, “Good Morning Football” cohost Peter Schrager released his first mock draft of the season, and it is unlike most others. Rather than going what he thinks a team should do, Schrager uses some of his insider information to lend insight as to what teams are thinking at their particular draft spots.

What could the Houston Texans be thinking at No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL draft? Try trading out of the pick. Schrager has Houston striking a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to help them move up to take a quarterback as the Texans bow out of the sweepstakes.

Would Indianapolis trade DeForest Buckner and the No. 4 overall pick to move up two spots? I think Houston would have to listen if it’s offered. Remember, new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was with Buckner for three seasons in San Francisco, and “DeFo” just restructured his contract. If Buckner is not included in the trade, how about adding a second- or third-round pick instead?

Schrager adds that the quarterback at that spot — Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud — shares the same representation as Houston’s former quarterback.

The Texans then use their No. 4 pick to grab Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson:

After trading out of No. 2, Houston passes on a QB again and continues to build up the defense. Wilson has an 86-inch wingspan and grew up in Texas. Had a foot injury not prevented this gifted edge rusher from competing in the NFL Scouting Combine (or during Texas Tech’s pro day), everyone would have been buzzing about him for the last month and change.

The Texans don’t give up entirely on using the 2023 draft to take the quarterback of the future and grab Kentucky’s Will Levis No. 12 overall.

More Videos!

The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell and Doug Farrar: Paths to NFL success for top draft QBs

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire