Texans tumble to No. 29 in Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings for Week 2

The Houston Texans offense is the most glaring problem with the team.

At 0-1-1, the Texans’ defense has looked decent while the offense has sputtered. Part of the problem has been second-year quarterback Davis Mills and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, who both share a portion of the blame.

According to Mark Lane from the Touchdown Wire, the Texans’ 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 2 was enough to drop them in the power rankings down to No. 29 overall.

Last week: No. 25 For the second straight week, Houston failed to get 300 yards total offense. Not only did Davis Mills fail to reach 200 yards passing with 177 through the air, but the offense was 2-13 on third down and 0-2 in the red zone. Lovie Smith’s defense may be good enough, but the offense is too reminiscent of units Rex Grossman used to quarterback for the Bears.

As long as the Texans continue to struggle with the other teams in the bottom-15 of the power rankings same as them, the more they will tumble. Houston has a chance to recover in the eyes of NFL spectators with a win over the Chicago Bears in Week 3 at Soldier Field.

Across the rest of the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars were No. 26 following their win over the Indianapolis Colts, who fell to No. 23. The Tennessee Titans remained the highest-ranked AFC South club, although they were No. 16.

List

Texans S Jonathan Owens says defense has to find ways to finish

texans-jonathan-owens-defense-find-ways-finish

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire