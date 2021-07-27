What would the Texans trading Deshaun Watson to the Eagles look like?

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the teams that is favorable to land Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a potential trade.

Although Watson has reported to Texans training camp, the reality is he is still adamant with his trade request from January and seeks a departure from the organization that drafted him in the first round in 2017 from Clemson.

According to Mike Kaye from NJ.com, if the Texans sent Watson to the Eagles, the package would include premium picks and also starters.

Once the legal problems are cleared, a more reasonable price would be two first-round picks and a pair of starting-level players. Eagles fans will rush to add former first-round picks Andre Dillard and Derek Barnett and disgruntled tight end Zach Ertz to any deal, but the Texans likely will want better players. A package that includes Hurts, Ertz and former All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox shouldn’t be discounted.

Ertz would definitely upgrade the tight end position and Cox would provide the talent at defensive tackle to transform Lovie Smith’s new Tampa 2 scheme into a force opposing offenses don’t want to face. Jalen Hurts would provide competition for not only third-round rookie quarterback Davis Mills but also Tyrod Taylor. Houston would have a young quarterback who went 1-3 last year, but could have upside to take over as the starter.

Kaye mentions that the Eagles trading for Watson comes with two prerequisites, and they both involve Watson’s involvement as a defendant in a lawsuit wherein 22 women allege sexual assault. Philadelphia should only get involved if a settlement is reached and if the Eagles’ own investigations into the allegations conclude that there are no more surprises on the horizon.

The Texans hold their first training camp practice Wednesday at Houston Methodist Training Center. The practice will be the first for rookie coach David Culley.