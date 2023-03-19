Texans trade WR Brandin Cooks to Cowboys

The Houston Texans have finally made a deal to get Brandin Cooks out of the AFC South.

According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the Texans are trading Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 fifth-rounder and a 2024 sixth-rounder.

At the NFL combine on Feb. 28, general manager Nick Caserio wouldn’t address the Cooks situation directly, but mentioned the club was looking at the wideout relative to their plans for the 2023 roster.

“I’d say we’re kind of in the team building process here,” said Caserio. “Every player, every individual situation we’ll look at it. Then, ultimately we’ll do what feels best for the team and the organization moving forward.”

Cooks stated at the end of the season that he did not want to be around for another rebuild. Comparatively the Cowboys have made the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

