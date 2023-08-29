Texans trade with Steelers for OL Kendrick Green

The Houston Texans are looking to outside talent to help with the attrition along the offensive line.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire former 2021 third-round pick Kendrick Green.

While the injuries affecting left guard Kenyon Green and center Juice Scruggs are considered short-term injuries, and right tackle Tytus Howard is nearing a photo-finish return for Opening Day as he recovers from a broken hand, the Texans still need to solidify their offensive line reserves as they construct a 53-man roster.

Green, 24, started 15 games at center for the Steelers in 2021. Green moved to guard in 2022, but never saw any game day activations throughout the year.

