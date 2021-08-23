Texans trade with Packers for CB Ka’Dar Hollman

The Houston Texans believe they could use a little more depth at cornerback.

According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, the Texans have traded with the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman.

Hollman is 6-0, 196 pounds and provided the Packers with some help in the secondary in 2020. The former 2019 sixth-round pick from Toledo produced 10 combined tackles and three pass breakups through 14 games, one of which he started.

The 26-year-old could also make an impact on special teams. In 2020, Hollman contributed with 165 special teams snaps compared to 108 on defense.

“Ka’dar Hollman has incredible football story,” Packers Wire managing editor Zach Kruse says. “He began his collegiate career as a walk-on at Toledo but turned himself into an NFL draft pick. He certainly has NFL-quality athleticism and mental toughness, but he just never carved out a role in Green Bay beyond backup cornerback and special teams contributor. There could be value in his ability as a gunner because he’s fast and fearless, and he can tackle.”

The Texans got a good look at Hollman on Aug. 14 in Houston’s 26-7 preseason win over the Packers at Lambeau Field. Hollman committed a defensive pass interference among the 20 defensive snaps he played and nine more on special teams.