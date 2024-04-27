Texans trade up to No. 78, select DB Calen Bullock

The Texans have moved up 12 spots in the third round through a trade with the Eagles.

With the No. 78 overall pick, Houston selected defensive back Calen Bullock out of USC.

Bullock, who turns 21 next week, appeared in 38 games with 32 starts over the last three seasons for the Trojans.

In 2023, he was a first-team All-Pac 12 honoree after recording nine passes defensed with two interceptions. He registered a total of 24 passes defensed with nine interceptions in his time with USC.

Bullock was a safety for the Trojans but Houston announced him as a defensive back with the pick.

Philadelphia will receive No. 86 in the third round and No. 123 in the fourth round from Houston to complete the trade.