Texans trade up with Eagles for No. 78 overall pick

The Houston Texans are back on the clock.

After using their first two picks at their respective draft positions, the Texans moved up eight spots from pick No. 86 to pick No. 78 in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Houston gave up the No. 86 and No. 123 pick to secure a higher draft selection.

Texans traded picks No. 86 and No. 123 for the Eagles No. 78. Houston’s up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2024

This should come as little shock to Houston fans as general manager Nick Caserio has been known for his aggressiveness in trades. Last season, Caserio made a franchise-record eight moves during draft weekend, including trading multiple picks to move up to No. 3 overall and select eventual Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr.

Houston selected Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter with the No. 42 pick. At pick No. 59, the Texans secured a long-term swing tackle in Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher.

Defensive tackle, linebacker and safety remain the top needs for the Texans entering the third round, though it’s expected that Houston will use the now-No. 78 pick on USC defensive back Calen Bullock.

Texans’ remaining 2024 NFL draft picks

Round 4, Pick 127

Round 6 (188, from Raiders through Patriots and Vikings)

Round 6 (189, from Broncos through Rams and Bills)

Round 7 (238, from Saints)

Round 7 (247)

