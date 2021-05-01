Texans trade up to draft former Michigan WR Nico Collins 89th overall in Round 3

After beginning the night with only one selection in the third round (No. 67), the Houston Texans made a move to add additional talent before Day 2 came to an end.

Houston traded a fourth-round draft pick (109th overall), fifth-round selection (158th overall) and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick to the Carolina Panthers, in exchange for the 89th overall selection.

With their second pick in the third round, the Texans selected Nico Collins, a wide receiver from Michigan.

The addition of Collins will give the Texans much-needed size to their receiving core. Collins stands at 6–4, which makes the Alabama native Houston’s tallest receiver. Prior to the selection, only Chris Conley and Isaiah Coulter stand over six-foot.

Collins spent four seasons at Michigan but opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. In 27 games played for the Wolverines, Collins recorded 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns on 78 catches. Earlier in the night, the Texans used their first selection to draft quarterback Davis Mills from Stanford.