The Texans are continuing their fire sale, and the 49ers are adding some depth to their defensive line.

Charles Omenihu has been traded from Houston to San Francisco for a late-round draft pick, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 24-year-old Omenihu was a fifth-round draft pick out of Texas in 2019. He was a starter in Houston at the beginning of this season, but his playing time has declined in recent weeks. It’s not surprising that the Texans, who are mostly packing it in and quitting on this season, have decided to trade him.

The 49ers still think they have a playoff run in them, and they’re hoping Omenihu can bolster their defense and help them get there.

Texans trade Charles Omenihu to 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk