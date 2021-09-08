Texans trade CB Bradley Roby to Saints

The Houston Texans have executed a trade to send cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Saints flipped the switch and acquired the former Ohio State Buckeye from the Texans.

On Aug. 26, Texans safety Justin Reid called Roby “an awesome corner.”

Said Reid: “He’s an awesome corner who has great man coverage ability, so we’re going to hate to miss him, but that’s going to be a big opportunity for Vern (Hargreaves) and the next guy up to step up and be able to take that role and play.”

Of course, Reid was referring to Roby missing Week 1 as he serves the final game of his six-game suspension handed down with five games to go last season. Roby and receiver Will Fuller were suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

With Roby now completely out of the picture, one of the two cornerback jobs belongs to Hargreaves.

“I’m ready for anything,” Hargreaves said on Aug. 19. “I’ve been a starter the whole time I’ve been in the league, so, I’m ready for whatever comes my way.”