Texans trade for Bills star WR Stefon Diggs

The Houston Texans have found their additional wide receiver.

After trying and failing to trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for wide receiver Keenan Allen, general manager Nick Caserio struck a deal with the Buffalo Bills to bring Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

It’s the latest in a series of moves this off-season that have seen the Texans try to take a leap from Playoff contender to Super Bowl contender.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans sent a 2024 second-round pick (from the Minnesota Vikings) to the Bills. Meanwhile, Houston received Diggs along with a 2024 sixth-round selection and 2024 fifth-round pick.

Compensation updates, per sources: 🏈Bills receive 2025 second-round pick via Minnesota. 🏈Texans receive Stefon Diggs and a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. https://t.co/WlL4mAaavz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

Diggs joined the Bills in 2020 to help aid in the development of Josh Allen at that time. He was First-Team All-Pro in 2020 and Second-Team All-Pro in 2022 and has also made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons as he helped Buffalo see their quarterback become a super star. Diggs has 9,995 career yards and 67 touchdowns but was openly disgruntled after a relatively disappointing 2023 season.

Diggs will join a loaded receiver group that includes 2023 breakout stars Nico Collins and Tank Dell in addition to veteran tight end Dalton Schultz. This may be considered the NFL’s most lethal wide receiver group entering the season and should provide ample support for quarterback C.J. Stroud, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Alongside returning offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and new running back Joe Mixon, expectations will be sky high for Houston’s star-studded offense.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire