Texans trade for Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Texans traded for Bengals QB Ryan Finley. Finley went 7-of-13 for 89 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 47 yards and a score in his winning start in Week 15 against the Steelers last season. On the Texans’ roster, they have Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor and now Finley

