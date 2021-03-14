The Texans and Dolphins have agreed to a trade.

Houston will send linebacker Benardrick McKinney to Miami for linebacker Shaq Lawson, according to multiple reports. A swap of late-round picks is also involved.

McKinney was the Texans’ second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018. Last year he was limited to just four games with a shoulder injury. He has three more years on his contract and will make a base salary of $7 million this year.

Lawson was a first-round pick of the Bills in 2016 and signed with the Dolphins last year. In his one year in Miami, he played in 14 games, with seven starts. He has two more years on his contract and will make a base salary of $8.4 million this year.

Trades can be agreed to now but do not become official until the new league year starts on Wednesday.

Texans trade Benardrick McKinney to Dolphins for Shaq Lawson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk