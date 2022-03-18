Texans trade 2023 sixth-round pick for Jets LB Blake Cashman

One of the strategies of general manager Nick Caserio with his acquisition of draft picks is to role the dice on some of the underrated veterans across NFL rosters.

Case in point: the Houston Texans traded a 2023 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets for linebacker Blake Cashman. The Texans were able to make the trade thanks to the compensation the franchise received in shipping defensive end Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers.

Cashman has only played in 14 games in his NFL career, starting in seven of them. The former 2019 fifth-round pick from Minnesota collected 49 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, a half-sack, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery. Cashman has played 463 defensive snaps compared to 143 on special teams.