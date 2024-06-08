Texans top pick Kamari Lassiter is thriving in minicamp

The Houston Texans waited until the second round to make their first selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The early returns on that draftee, Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter, have shown that he might prove to be very much worth the wait.

Lassiter has had a very impressive start to his Houston career. He’s been the talk of Texans minicamp for his pass breakups and confidence in coverage.

Texans head coach Demeco Ryans recently hyped up Lassiter for his strong play this spring.

“What I have seen from Kamari is a guy that has been locked in since day one that he has gotten here he has been locked in,” Ryans said. “He has done everything we have asked him to do. Kamari is a guy that doesn’t make the same mistake twice. He is very competitive, he is making plays, he is an instinctive player, and I think a lot of guys have been fired up to see what he has been able to do over the past couple of weeks.”

Lassiter showed off the instincts and quick reactions in breaking up this C.J. Stroud pass to new Texans wideout Stefon Diggs,

Lassiter was a player who got a lot of first-round projections until a subpar pro day workout dropped his stock a little. At least in the early-going, Lassiter is showing that having just average speed and athleticism isn’t going to stop him from making a dent in Houston.

