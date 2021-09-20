Texans’ top 10 Pro Football Focus grades from the 31-21 loss to the Browns

The Houston Texans fell 31-21 to the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2. With the loss, Houston moves to 1-1 on the season, but is still competitive in the AFC South as the Tennessee Titans are the only other team at or above .500.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill says the defense has to tackle better than they did against the Browns.

“I think at the end of the day, we have to tackle better,” said Grugier-Hill after the game. “I felt encouraged, you can feel it in this team we got something special. We’ve got to fix some things but I know we’ll bounce back.”

Pro Football Focus graded the Texans’ performance against the Browns. Here are Houston’s top 10 performers per the grades for Week 2.

1. WR Nico Collins — 92.9

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Collins caught one pass for 32 yards on his lone target of the game in the first quarter. After that, he was done for the game with a shoulder injury.

2. CB Tremon Smith — 84.6

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Smith had four combined tackles for the game. No Browns receiver went over the 100-yard mark, indicating that the secondary at least was doing its job in the air.

3. QB Tyrod Taylor — 78.7

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Taylor may have finished as the best PFF performer if not for his injury. The former 2015 Pro Bowler was 10-of-11 for 125 yards, a touchdowns, and rushed for a 15-yard score on his lone carry of the afternoon.

4. S Justin Reid — 71.1

texans-browns-second-quarter-recap-14-14

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Reid was actually impactful in the game with four combined tackles, a forced fumble, a pass breakup, and an interception. The former 2018 third-round pick is having a great first two games to start the year.

5. WR Brandin Cooks — 70.01

brandin-cooks-loss-browns-texans-radio

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cooks showed up against the Browns' secondary with nine catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. He was a mere 22 yards away from recording his second straight 100-yard receiving game to start the season.

6. LB Joe Thomas — 68.6

(AP Photo)

Thomas had five combined tackles and had the unenviable task of trying to stop the Browns' two-headed monster on the ground.

7. CB Tavierre Thomas — 66.6

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Listed as a slot cornerback, Thomas produced one combined tackle. The Browns' attack wasn't so much through the air in Week 2 as it was on the ground.

8. DE Jacob Martin — 66.4

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Martin had a great start with a sack against Baker Mayfield to end the Browns' first drive, and then sort of disappeared on the stat sheet.

9. TE Antony Auclair — 64.3

texans-antony-auclair-out-browns-eye-injury

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Auclair left the game in the third quarter with an eye injury. He was listed as the second-best run-blocker for Houston in Week 2 with a 64.1 grade.

10. RB David Johnson — 63.4

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Johnson had six carries for 25 yards and also caught two passes for 22 yards. The former All-Pro was effective in moving the chains in the second half with rookie Davis Mills under center.

