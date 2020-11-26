Texans throttle Lions, 41-25, in what may be Matt Patricia's final game as head coach

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

The Detroit Lions have not been able to beat good teams under Matt Patricia, or most of the bad ones, and they should soon find out if they can do either with a new coach.

Deshaun Watson threw for four touchdowns and had a near-perfect passer rating and the Lions committed three first half turnovers in a 41-25 loss to the Houston Texans at Ford Field on Thursday.

The loss was their biggest Thanksgiving defeat since a 45-24 pounding by the New England Patriots in 2010.

The Lions have lost four of their past five games, all by double digits, and at 4-7 are in last place in the NFC North.

[ Today should be Matthew Stafford's final Thanksgiving start for Lions ]

With 10 days before their next game, general manager Bob Quinn – or owner Sheila Ford Hamp – must decide whether to bring Patricia back for the final five games and let him finish out what surely will be his final season as Lions coach.

The Lions are 13-29-1 under Patricia, a .314 winning percentage, and have looked sadly uncompetitive in many of their games. Five of their seven losses have come by double digits, and on Thursday they got embarrassed on national television.

They turned the ball over three times in an eight-play span in the first half and allowed a late touchdown on a 34-yard trick play throwback from Deshaun Watson to Will Fuller.

Hamp has not spoken publicly since taking the ownership reigns from her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, in June. At the time, she said Patricia and Quinn, in his fifth season as GM, needed to show “major improvement” from last year’s 3-12-1 record in order to return for 2021.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the Texans during the first half at Ford Field on Thursday, Nov 26, 2020.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the Texans during the first half at Ford Field on Thursday, Nov 26, 2020.

While the playoffs are still a mathematical possibility, “major improvement” seems like an impossible bar to reach now.

The Lions went 3-4 in a just-completed stretch where they played six teams with sub-.500 records in a seven-game span, and their next four opponents are playoff contenders.

The Lions last fired a coach midseason in 2005, when Matt Millen fired Steve Mariucci days after a Thanksgiving loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

In the 15 seasons since, they have had four winning seasons, made the playoffs three times and cycled through four permanent head coaches, including Patricia.

Watson completed 17 of 25 passes for 318 yards and had his way with a shorthanded Lions defense that played without cornerback Jeff Okudah and defensive linemen Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, and lost cornerback Desmond Trufant to a hamstring injury in the first half.

The Lions actually opened the scoring with a 1-yard run by Adrian Peterson, then turned the ball over on three straight possessions against a Houston defense that entered Sunday with an NFL-worst five takeaways in its first 10 games.

Matthew Stafford started the comedy of errors with a careless interception on a swing pass to Peterson that J.J. Watt tipped to himself and returned 19 yards for a touchdown. Stafford has thrown eight interceptions this season, and three of them have been returned for touchdowns.

Jonathan Williams fumbled on his first carry of the season on the Lions’ next play from scrimmage, and the Texans scored four snaps later, after a Reggie Ragland pass interference penalty in the end zone, on a 2-yard Watson pass to C.J. Prosise to take a 13-7 lead.

The Lions committed their third turnover six plays later, when Kerryon Johnson lost a fumble deep in Houston territory, but Jamie Collins forced a Texans fumble one play later to set up Peterson’s second touchdown of the game.

Jack Fox’s ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, giving Houston the ball at the 40-yard line, and the Texans capitalized on the favorable field position. Duke Johnson beat Jamie Collins for an easy 33-yard touchdown, and the Texans led 23-14 at halftime.

The Lions opened the second half with a 14-play, 68-yard drive, but were forced to settle for a field goal after Patricia lost a challenge on a Jamal Agnew pass to Stafford that would have given the Lions the ball inside the 1. The Lions opened the drive with 10 straight rushes, the first nine of them designed running plays.

From there, it was all Watson and Houston, which scored on its next three possessions to go ahead 41-17 before the Lions added a garbage-time touchdown.

Stafford completed 28 of 42 passes for 295 yards and one touchdown, to Mohamed Sanu, with 6:32 to play.

Fuller had six catches for a game-high 171 yards and two touchdowns, Johnson had 80 yards from scrimmage one week after he had 15 yards rushing on 10 carries in a win over the New England Patriots, and Watson finished with a 150.4 passer rating.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions lose to Texans in what may be Matt Patricia's final game

Latest Stories

  • REPORT: Culprit identified in Baltimore Ravens COVID-19 fiasco

    The Ravens have disciplined the coach whom they believe may be the source of the rash of COVID-positive cases.

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.

  • How Diego Maradona's life spiralled to leave him a hobbling, arthritic shadow of his former self

    The final moments of Asif Kapadia’s magnificent film Diego Maradona are almost too painful to watch. To a soundtrack of an interview conducted when he was at the peak of his powers in Napoli, when he talks of the football pitch being a refuge, a sanctuary, a place of freedom where he could express himself without fear, we see Maradona in his late fifties attempting to play five-a-side with his friends. The juxtaposition of the glorious athlete of our collective memory and the hobbling, pot-bellied, arthritic shadow he became is a telling reflection of his decline. So precipitous was his fall, it almost appeared to be the consequence of a Faustian pact, an agreement to become the most influential footballer in the world in exchange for a sporting afterlife of misery and self-loathing. The sadness is that any evaluation of his genius cannot but take account of what happened next. It had been long coming, but we were given first indication of his unravelling at the 1994 World Cup. The man who had dragged his country to victory in 1986, then almost repeated the trick in 1990, was by now a drug-addled parody of his glory days. His goggle-eyed celebration when he scored his last ever goal for his country in the game against Greece was a symptom of his personal nightmare: the man was wired beyond repair. Banned, traduced and shamed, his playing career was over. But back in his homeland he was still revered. And no wonder, given what he had delivered. He parlayed his celebrity into a lucrative turn as a chat show host, before his inability to control his appetites compromised his facility to frame a question. Still, he knew about football, so in 2005 he was offered a role as sporting director at Boca Juniors, his old club in Buenos Aires’s most roughhouse neighbourhood. In a stadium that, 25 years after he last kicked a ball there, remains a shrine to his brilliance, his very presence was an inspiration; Boca won four trophies in two seasons with him watching enthusiastically from his private box. In a manner that was to become a pattern, though, it did not last. He fell out with the club president and was gone.

  • Heated pregame convo between John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel revealed

    Ravens head coach Harbaugh got into it with Titans players and head coach Mike Vrabel before Sunday's kickoff.

  • Why Tom Brady is struggling in the Buccaneers’ broken passing game

    The Buccaneers have a serious problem with the Bruce Arians-Tom Brady marriage. Here's how they can fix it.

  • Steelers players furious after NFL postpones Thanksgiving game against Ravens: 'This is bulls---'

    The Steelers are not happy their Thanksgiving game against the Ravens was postponed.

  • This Guy Just Set an Absolutely Bonkers Record for Running a Mile Backwards

    His time is seriously impressive.

  • 2020 NBA Power Rankings: Assessing all 30 teams after free agency

    The biggest deals of NBA free agency are done and training camp is right around the corner. You know what that means: Time for a fresh batch of NBA Power Rankings.

  • Top 10 NBA free agents still available

    With more than 100 players already agreeing to deals this offseason, the shelves are getting pretty bare for NBA teams still shopping for free agents to round out their roster. Still, there are some solid rotation players who can fill a role for teams out there — and one superstar (but there's no suspense with

  • Report: NBA denies Lakers’ attempt to exclude Luol Deng’s salary

    The Lakers don't gain flexibility with the salary cap, luxury tax and hard cap.

  • Twitter reacts to Texans DE J.J. Watt returning interception for touchdown against the Lions

    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt caused quite the stir on Twitter when he returned his pick-six against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

  • Only 13 NFL teams still have a legit shot at winning the Super Bowl

    FiveThirtyEight has the Chiefs and Saints and the clear favorites to meet in the Super Bowl, but 11 other teams still have a shot at the title.

  • Curry, Manning favored over Mickelson, Barkley

    Steph Curry and Peyton Manning are betting favorites against Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley in the third installment of The Match. (Getty Images)

  • J.J. Watt has a big Thanksgiving highlight with sudden pick-six against Lions

    J.J. Watt made his presence felt against the Lions.

  • WATCH: Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland and others try for $1 million ace … on water

    Thomas and other Team Troon golfers teed it up on a floating box in Las Vegas to raise money for charity. Breaking Par documented the event.

  • Mike Tyson tells UFC’s Joe Rogan he’s fighting Roy Jones Jr. because of Bob Sapp

    Mike Tyson sat down with UFC commentator Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast to talk about how the Roy Jones Jr. comeback fight came about. Is it surprising that it started with a treadmill and the offer to fight Bob Sapp? (Video courtesy of JRE Clips) TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov teases meeting with Dana White; does retirement decision loom? Trending Video > Dana White freaks out over Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. rules and limits (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Trio of DFA'd ex-Giants quickly find new homes after waiver claims

    The Giants DFA'd three players last week ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. All three were promptly scooped up by other organizations.

  • Marc Gasol knows exactly why he'll fit in with LeBron James and the Lakers

    New Lakers center Marc Gasol talks about why he's a good fit with LeBron James and the Lakers. It's his defense, passing and high IQ for starters.

  • Why Maradona Was Better Than Messi and Ronaldo

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- Soccer fans are fortunate to live in a time when two superstars are simultaneously making the claim to be the best player in the history of the sport — and more fortunate still that we can watch the contest between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play out, week in and week out, live before a global audience of billions. Thanks to YouTube, I can watch high-quality videos of their most compelling performances, and of every goal they’ve ever scored.When Diego Maradona was staking his claim to the title of best ever, most of the world could only get a quadrennial glimpse of his genius, when he turned out for Argentina in the ’82, ’86, ’90 and ‘94 World Cups. Growing up in India during that period, I never saw highlights of his performances for FC Barcelona or Napoli (a city where he’s still regarded as part deity, part royalty).Obituary: Maradona, Soccer Icon Who Led Argentina to Glory, Dies at 60There are now some video highlights online that preserve a grainy record of him in his pomp — including THAT goal against England in the Azteca Stadium on June 22, 1986. But these only hint at what he was capable of. They don’t constitute sufficient supporting evidence to the argument that he was the best ever.What makes it harder still is the even scarcer evidence for claimants of previous generations: Hungary’s Ferenc Puskas, Spain and Argentina’s Alfredo di Stefano, Brazil’s Pele, the Dutchman Johan Cruyff, Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer, et al. That they played under different conditions and rules, and in different positions, makes the argument moot, anyway.We can’t, then, know if Maradona was technically the best to have kicked a ball.Nevertheless, I’m here to argue that he was the greatest of all time. And my case rests on the simple fact that he, more than all the other claimants named here, came closest to defying the dictum that soccer is a team sport.For most of his career, Maradona played in teams that lacked any other world-beating players. Run your eye down the list of the Napoli squad with which he conquered Italian soccer in 1986-87, and there’s not a single other player who would make it to a Serie A hall of fame. He had a slightly better supporting cast in the Argentina sides that he took to two World Cup finals — winning it in ’86, and coming agonizingly close in ’90 — but nobody would argue that Jorge Valdano was to Maradona what, say, Jairzinho was to Pele in ’70.It is one thing to be a brilliant player surrounded by other brilliant players; in this regard Messi and Ronaldo have been exceptionally fortunate with their club teams. But Maradona made magic out of mediocre materials.What makes this even more remarkable is the weight of expectation he carried on his diminutive frame. When he signed for Napoli in 1984, the club had never won the Italian league, and yet its fans immediately began to dream of championship glory. The “pibe de oro,” or golden boy, was as much talisman as captain and player.Other footballers — Messi among them — have since had to cope with comparable pressure, but modern superstars are surrounded by a scaffolding of public relations professionals and psychiatrists to help them. Maradona, lacking support off the field as he did on it, nonetheless delivered the “oro” for club and country over and over again.Until he didn’t. It was probably inevitable that the burdens of his genius would eventually crush him, and they did so in spectacular fashion. But he withstood them long enough to cast in bronze — like the plaque commemorating THAT goal outside the Azteca Stadium — his claim to being the greatest of all time. RIP, Diego Armando Maradona, GOAT.(Corrects name of player on Pele’s 1970 team in seventh paragraph.)This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He writes on foreign affairs, with a special focus on the Middle East and Africa.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dwight Howard said Doc Rivers, 76ers were only team to reach out to him during free agency

    Dwight Howard apparently thought that he had a deal to return to the Lakers, and even tweeted out that he was staying put before landing in Philadelphia.