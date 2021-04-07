Texans to terminate qualifying offer to DT P.J. Hall to sign Jaleel Johnson

Sam Houston State product P.J. Hall won’t be returning to the Houston Texans after all.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have withdrawn their qualifying offer to Hall, who played defensive tackle for Houston in 2020. The two parties had agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million in March for Hall to rejoin the Texans ahead of the 2021 season.

After a two-year stint with the then-Oakland Raiders, Hall signed with the Texans last August. He became one of Houston’s most dependable defensive lineman, as he recorded 34 total tackles and a sack before a torn pectoral injury ended his 2020 season prematurely.

Hall, the Texas native from Seguin who spent his college career at Sam Houston State, was a second-round draft pick in 2018 by the Raiders. In three seasons in the league, Hall has appeared in 40 career games where he recorded 82 tackles (52 solo hits), 2.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Instead, the Texans have added former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson after a free agent visit. Johnson started all 165 games at right defensive tackle for the Vikings in 2020, producing 44 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.