Texans work out TE Ryan Izzo

The Houston Texans worked out a familiar face in tight end Ryan Izzo on Saturday, according to a league source.

Izzo, 26, previously spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with the Texans after they traded a seventh-round pick to obtain his rights from the New England Patriots. After releasing Izzo at the end of preseason, the former Patriots 2018 seventh-round pick spent time on the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans’ practice squads. The Titans released Izzo on June 1.

The Texans are evaluating options at tight end as coach Lovie Smith told reporters Saturday after the second training camp practice that Antony Auclair would “be out a little bit.” Auclair left the first day of practice on a cart with a bag of ice on his right knee.

Izzo has 19 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown through 19 career games, 16 of which he has started.

