Texans TE Dalton Schultz says he wanted to re-sign because of C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz enjoyed a great first season on the team alongside C.J. Stroud in 2023. The two established a great connection in Stroud’s first season and rode the rookie quarterback’s arm to the AFC South title and a first-round playoff win.

So when it came time to decide his future, Schultz told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday that he always wanted to return to Houston because he wanted to continue to play with Stroud. He signed a three-year, $36 million deal this week to remain with the team.

“C.J.’s quickly cemented himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league,” Schultz said. “… That was a big part of me wanting to come back. I wanted to surround my guys like that. Guys that kind of galvanizes a football team and I think he absolutely does that.

“It’s a great time to be a Texan and I’m super excited to be back.”

Schultz finished the year with 59 receptions for 635 yards season and five touchdowns. Those numbers finished second, third and third on the team behind only wide receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Stroud, meanwhile, went on to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after he completed 63.9% of his passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions. That ranked 11th, third, tied-for-sixth and tied-for-second among all rookie quarterbacks since the 1970 merger.

The veteran tight end went on to praise the rest of the team and the coaching staff in his interview with McAfee. From the sound of it, too, Schultz is all-in on what Houston can do in 2024 behind Stroud once more.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire