Texans TE Dalton Schultz returns to practice after 2-week absence

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz practiced in full Wednesday after he missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury.

While he doesn’t have an official designation for Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, Schultz is reportedly expected to play, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson.

TE Dalton Schultz pulls 1 in from QB Case Keenum during early part of Wednesday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/G82H8tlfu0 — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) December 13, 2023

Schultz’s return will be critical for whoever starts under center for Houston. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and would likely be replaced by Davis Mills if he isn’t cleared in time. But even more, the Texans already lost wideout Tank Dell and could be without Nico Collins as well, who suffered a calf injury in Week 15.

Schultz was a big part of the offense before the injury. He had 40 receptions for 455 yards and five touchdowns after Week 12. Brevin Jordan started the past two weeks for Schultz and played solidly. He caught six receptions for 99 yards over the past two weeks.

The Texans are limping into the final month of the year with injuries all over the offense. But Schultz’s return is a big step in the right direction as Houston begins this crucial four-game stretch at the end of the year.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire