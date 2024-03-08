Texans TE Dalton Schultz calls OC Bobby Slowik ‘a great offensive mind’

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz is ready for Year 2 of the Bobby Slowik offense.

Schultz, who recently re-signed with Houston on a three-year, $36 million deal, effused praise for his offensive coordinator on “The Pat McAfee Show” and touted the possibilities of what the Texans can do in 2024.

“He’s a great offensive mind,” Schultz said of Slowik. “I’m excited, too, because there was a lot of trust between Bobby and C.J. being two first-year guys. I think that relationship’s only going to grow. ”

"Bobby Slowik is a great offensive mind and there's a lot of trust between him and CJ Stroud.. That relationship is only gonna grow in their second season together" ~ @BinghamBaller9 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/viqlv4ALg7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 6, 2024

Other NFL teams took notice of Slowik’s prowess in 2023, too. He interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs before he and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson ultimately returned to Houston on new contracts. That continuity will go a long way for Stroud and the offense after the Texans finished with the seventh-most passing yards and the 12the-most total yards this past season.

Schultz’s new deal is also big for Stroud, as the tight end became one of the most reliable targets on a very young offense. Schultz heads into his seventh year in the NFL among a group of offensive players still early in their careers. Stroud and wide receiver Tank Dell are a rising sophomores, while wideout Nico Collins is about to enter his fourth year.

Another season with all four offensive players plus Slowik will be incredibly beneficial to head coach DeMeco Ryans’ quest to defend the AFC South title and perhaps make a deeper postseason run.

