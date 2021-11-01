Texans TE Brevin Jordan says he almost threw up after scoring first NFL touchdown

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan could barely contain himself.

The fifth-round rookie from Miami hauled in 9-yard touchdown catch as part of his three catches for 41 yards in the 38-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Although the Texans weren’t going to come away with the win at NRG Stadium, Jordan was emotional given his progress in his first season.

“When I scored, I almost threw up. It was crazy. I was so excited like I didn’t even know how to feel,” Jordan said. “It was one of those feelings where I kind of, I don’t know. Everything just got blurry. I just wanted to throw up. It was kind of a weird feeling.”

When the 21-year-old managed to get to the sideline, his teammates were congratulating him, which added to an aspect of the team that he likes, no matter their 1-7 record: the camaraderie, particularly among the rookie class.

“The rookie class that we have is very close because I feel like we all feel like we’re sleepers,” said Jordan. “Guys have their own opinions on the draft process and stuff. But we feel like we’re all sleepers. We’re trying to just help this team, grow and just continue to be guys that can help the team. That’s really it, but our rookie class is very close.”

Jordan’s touchdown catch came from the arm of third-round rookie Davis Mills, who has had trouble of his own as he has been the starting quarterback for six of the team’s past seven consecutive losses.

Jordan says he kept his jersey and touchdown ball after the game.