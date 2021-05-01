Texans TE Brevin Jordan says he models his game after Antonio Gates, Shannon Sharpe

The Houston Texans entered the 2021 NFL Draft with a total of six players at tight end, but that did not prevent general manager Nick Caserio from adding more talent at the position.

During day three of the draft, the Texans selected Miami tight end Brevin Jordan with their 147th pick in the fifth round.

Jordan’s lack of size could have played a significant factor in his stock falling to the fifth round. But the three-year starter at Miami found success by modeling his game after some of the NFL’s most gifted players in history, who also fell short of the ideal frame for a tight end.

“I watch Antonio Gates, Shannon Sharpe, Dallas Clark, and Aaron Hernandez — a lot of guys who are similar to my stature,” Jordan said during his media availability via Zoom. “The way they played the position is remarkable. I take bits and pieces from a number of different guys.”

As he prepares to make the transition from college to the NFL, Jordan says he has to work on his on-field tendencies, now going up against bigger and stronger linebackers and defensive linemen.

The Texans’ selection of Jordan could have been a result of the best player left on the draft board, as he was ranked as the third-best tight end in this year’s class — according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

“It’s such a crazy feeling, I was just so scared,” he said. “Leading up to this I was just waiting. To finally get the call was beautiful. I saw that Houston number and freaked out.”