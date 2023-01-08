Texans TE Brevin Jordan questionable to return against the Colts

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan is questionable to return against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18.

The team announced the former 2021 fifth-rounder sustained a knee injury in the second quarter, and his return to the playing field was deemed questionable.

Jordan had not been a target on any of the team’s passing plays in the first half.

The Texans made some adjustments to their tight end corps for Week 18. Rookie Teagan Quitoriano made his return from a thigh injury, which resulted in the Texans listing O.J. Howard to be inactive against the Colts.

Jordan has 14 catches for 128 yards through 11 games and two starts for Houston in 2022, including Week 18.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire