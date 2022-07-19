Texans TE Brevin Jordan qualifies as second-year breakout candidate

The Houston Texans’ five-man 2021 draft class has a chance to prove general manager Nick Caserio right.

Third-round quarterback Davis Mills and third-round receiver Nico Collins can ignite the passing game. Fifth-round linebacker Garret Wallow can become a special teams ace and excel in coverage on defense. Sixth-round defensive tackle Roy Lopez can build upon his success along the defensive line’s interior.

However, there is only one of the five who is a breakout candidate.

According to Michael Renner from Pro Football Focus, fifth-round tight end Brevin Jordan, who caught 20 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns last year, comes in at No. 12 on their list of potential second-year breakout candidates.

What we did see from him, though, was an ability to create after the catch, a trait that’s becoming more and more coveted at the tight end position with the way modern offenses are trending. Jordan broke four tackles on those 20 catches and averaged 5.0 yards after the catch per reception. The Miami product was always a player who was going to need some seasoning, as he was only 20 years old on draft day. Considering he was playing close to a starter workload by the end of last season, as well as the Texans’ limited number of receiving options, Jordan will have every opportunity to break out in 2022.

Jordan will have the advantage of playing for offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, who deploys a tight end friendly offense. The 6-3, 245-pounder will have ample opportunity to showcase his talent and capitalize on plays designed for him.

Mills told reporters on June 14 during mandatory minicamp that he was enthused to work with Jordan as they go into their second NFL season together.

“He’s looked good obviously,” said Mills. “Showed some big-time play-making ability at the end of the last year and he still brings that into this year. We’re excited to see what he can do.”

If Jordan is breaking out in his second season, it can only mean that Mills is having a successful season, too.