Texans TE Brevin Jordan has a career-defining opportunity on Sunday

It was a curious sight when Texans tight end Dalton Schultz disappeared in the fourth quarter last week.

Down late against the rival Jacksonville Jaguars, with an AFC South lead on the line, many would have expected to see the star free-agent tight end featured. Schultz has had an easy connection with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, and it’s led to 40 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns. Schultz actually leads the teams in routes run with 298.

Instead, it was third-year tight end Brevin Jordan.

Jordan, a fifth-round pick during Nick Caserio’s debut 2021 NFL draft, had 14 routes to Schultz’s three and significantly out-snapped the veteran. It was no surprise when Schultz appeared on Wednesday’s injury report with a hamstring injury. He proceeded to miss the rest of the week with practice and has already been declared out for the Texans’ must-win contest against the Denver Broncos.

It has left Houston without one of their most reliable receiving targets and in-line blockers. It’s also gifted Jordan with the biggest opportunity of his career.

For the first time, Jordan will have the opportunity to play significant snaps with Stroud. He hasn’t played over 50 percent of snaps during the 2023 campaign and, in the two years prior, has only topped 60 percent of the snaps just three times.

Brevin Jordan has had three career games with over a 60% offensive snap share before. '21 vs. NYJ: 3 catches, 23 yards, TD

'22 vs. PHI: 1 catch, 5 yards

'22 vs. IND: 1 catch, 5 yards Huge opportunity on Sunday to prove he can be a difference maker with C.J. Stroud #WeAreTexans — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) December 1, 2023

Houston loves their 11-personnel and 21-personnel packages, accounting for 80 percent of their plays, and it’s reasonable to expect Brevin should easily top these totals for the most involved game of his career. The question now is what can he do with that opportunity?

Even Jordan acknowledged the importance of Sunday’s game for him when interviewed on Sports Radio 610.

When asked if this was the biggest game of his career, he told the “In the Loop” listeners: “Damn straight.”

Texans TE Brevin Jordan interrupted me when I called this the biggest game of his career and said, "Damn straight. Damn straight." #WeAreTexans — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) December 1, 2023

If Jordan can play a strong game on Sunday, it could be a revelation for Houston. In the short term, it would give the Texans two viable tight ends and potentially open doors for more diverse groupings and plays with two tight end sets. In the long term, it would provide Houston with yet another dynamic young pass catcher.

Financially, there are some even deeper meanings. Jordan is entering the last year of his rookie contract while Schultz is set to be a free agent once again after this season. Any emergence from Jordan during Schultz’s absence could create significant flexibility with how they have to prioritize extending the veteran and could play a huge factor in how his own eventual extension turns out.

Many tight ends dream of having a featured role with a quarterback playing at the level of Stroud right now. It’s the chance to not only see strong volume but to show a contribution to one of the league’s best offenses when firing on all cylinders.

Jordan will have just that on Sunday. Now to see if he can deliver on that promise and help Houston take a pole position in the AFC Wild Card race.

