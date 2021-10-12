Texans TE Antony Auclair says rookie Davis Mills is ‘a tough guy’

Davis Mills could have packed it in.

The rookie quarterback completed 11-of-21 for 87 yards and four interceptions in the Houston Texans’ 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. It was the worst loss in franchise history and the first shutout against the Texans since Sept. 22, 2016 against the New England Patriots.

Instead of going in a shell, Mills came out aggressive in Week 5 against the Patriots at NRG Stadium, and he earned some respect from tight end Antony Auclair.

“That guy’s a tough guy, man,” Auclair said. “That loss in Buffalo was a tough loss. He always stayed calm, and I think you don’t see that from a regular guy. Coming off that bad loss and then coming out firing in that first quarter. I think he played great.”

Mills bounced back against New England, going 21-of-29 for 312 yards and three touchdowns.

“If you look around in the NFL with all those first-rounder quarterbacks that are starting right now, they don’t have that many wins,” said Auclair. “I think Davis is doing a great job right now for us, and he’s only getting better. I think the communication amongst the offense got better last week, and that’s part of it. And also, confidence-wise, Davis, I thought he was very confident in that game. He played well.”

Mills will have another chance to play well and possibly lead the Texans to their first win since Week 1 as they take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium.