Texans take TCU WR Quentin Johnston in ESPN mock draft

The Houston Texans could use an upgrade to their passing game in the offseason. Even with a week left in the 2022 season, the Texans are in the bottom-10 in the NFL with 3,043 passing yards.

According to Jordan Reid from ESPN, who released a recent mock draft, the Texans use the No. 1 overall pick on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The Texans then use their extra first-round pick — obtained via trade with the Cleveland Browns — at No. 12 overall to add more firepower to their receiving corps with TCU wideout Quentin Johnston.

Houston has to continue to collect talent at key positions, but it has the flexibility to take a true best-player-available approach with its second first-round selection after landing quarterback Bryce Young atop the board. And I see the Texans adding a big pass-catcher for him before Day 1 is over. Pairing the 6-4 Johnston with Brandin Cooks, John Metchie III and Nico Collins would give them a much-improved receiver room, and Johnston’s catch radius and big-play ability provides Houston with something that isn’t currently on the roster. He has gone over 1,000 yards this season, while the Texans are still looking for someone to crack 600.

Johnston is the first receiver off the board in what Reid projects to be a defensive-minded first 10 selections. There are some quarterbacks sprinkled in the mix.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, considered another option for Houston at No. 1 overall, goes No. 5 overall to the Indianapolis Colts. The Las Vegas Raiders grab Kentucky signal caller Will Levis at No. 7. Florida’s Anthony Richardson goes No. 9 overall to the Carolina Panthers.

The Texans play the Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. If the Texans (2-13-1) win, the only team that could move ahead of them for the No. 1 overall selection are the Chicago Bears (3-13), who are projected to take a defensive player given they already have 2021 first-round quarterback Justin Fields.

