Texans should target Patriots CB J.C. Jackson in free agency

The Houston Texans have decent role players on the defense, but they lack a playmaker.

If the Texans wanted a playmaker in the secondary, and also a player who could carry over the Patriot Way, they ought to consider New England cornerback J.C. Jackson.

According to Doug Farrar from the Touchdown Wire, Jackson is the top free agent on defense for the 2022 free agency class:

The question remains: Would you have given up a second-round pick and signed Jackson to a high-level cornerback deal before he gave up 54 catches on 103 targets for 724 yards, 253 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, eight interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 52.4? And would you have done that knowing that his 25 interceptions over the last four seasons leads the NFL? Jackson has been more proficient in man coverage throughout his career, but he’s also kept things together as the Patriots have moved from a more man-heavy set of concepts in 2019. He should be the most sought-after free agent in this class unless the Patriots decide to give him that long-term deal, or apply the franchise tag. There should be no question at this point regarding his ability to clamp down without help.

J.C. Jackson in single coverage since 2020: 🔒46.3 Passer Rating Allowed (2nd)

Adding Jackson to Lovie Smith’s defense would give the Texans a cornerback who could make plays on the ball, which fits in with the new coach’s philosophy of cultivating takeaways.

General manager Nick Caserio, who was with the Patriots organization from 2001-20, would have the best idea on whether or not Jackson could fit in culturally with Houston. Given that Jackson was an undrafted free agent in 2018, Caserio is very familiar with how Jackson operates inside the facility.

Houston’s defense finished with 25 takeaways, tied for the 10th-most in the NFL last year, and were the only team with a losing record to crack the top-10. However, Houston’s defense doesn’t have players that offensive coordinator have to account for on a weekly basis. Adding Jackson would give the Texans that opportunity.

According to Over The Cap, the New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore made over $27.4 million in 2021. The Texans would have to look at a similar annual salary when pursuing Jackson.