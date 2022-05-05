The “Texans Talk Podcast” is back, and this week hosts Mark Lane and John Crumpler give their grades on Houston’s 2022 NFL draft class. How did the Texans make out with their nine-man draft class? Find out what grades they were given.

Other topics that are discussed on this episode include what needs to happen in the 2023 offseason, what stories need to be coming out of NRG Stadium during offseason workouts, and why the Kansas City Chiefs seem to have an affinity for former Texans defensive backs.

Subscribe to the Texans Talk Podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart.

https://audioboom.com/posts/8078389-texans-talk-podcast-wrapping-up-the-2022-nfl-draft-on-to-offseason-workouts