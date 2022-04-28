Texans Talk Podcast: Visiting with former Michigan RB Hassan Haskins before the 2022 NFL draft

The Texans Talk Podcast is back with a special edition as host John Crumpler talks with former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins about what he expects when the 2022 NFL draft kicks off.

Haskins also talks about what type of contact he has had with the Texans throughout the draft process. Consider that receivers coach and pass game coordinator Ben McDaniels was an assistant at Michigan through the 2020 season, and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton also worked with Jim Harbaugh up in Ann Arbor.

