Texans Talk Podcast: Should Houston trade Laremy Tunsil to the Cowboys?

The “Texans Talk Podcast” is back and hosts John Crumpler and Mark Lane kick around the latest idea that Houston should trade two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Dallas Cowboys, who are experiencing problems with Tyron Smith out for months with a hamstring injury.

John and Mark also take a look at what they want to see from the Texans’ first-teamers as the preseason concludes with the San Francisco 49ers.

Also who are some of the new faces of the Texans franchise as the 2022 is set to kickoff?

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire