Texans Talk Podcast: Can Houston finally get a real win against the Chicago Bears?

The “Texans Talk Podcast” is back and this week hosts John Crumpler and Mark Lane discuss Houston’s chances to get their first full win of the season when they take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3 at Soldier Field.

Who deserves the blame for the offensive woes? Who needs to step up for the Texans to get a win? Can Week 3 be the game where RB Dameon Pierce finally bursts onto the scene?

Don’t miss the action at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Soldier Field.

