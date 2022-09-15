Texans Talk Podcast: Discussing the tie, moving on to the Broncos
This week on the Texans Talk Podcast, cohosts John Crumpler and Mark Lane break down the Houston Texans’ “upset” tie of the Indianapolis Colts 20-20 after a bizarre ending.
How disappointed should fans be based on the usage of Rex Burkhead and Dameon Pierce? Will Pierce quickly takeover the backfield or is this a development that fans will watch all season? What were the big takeaways from Houston’s initial performance?
Meanwhile, the Texans are fiercely preparing for a difficult road game in Denver against the Broncos. Can Houston take advantage of Denver coming off a disastrous contest in Seattle? What sort of problems will the Broncos present for the Texans in a game where they’re favored by nearly 10 points?
Make sure to listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.
