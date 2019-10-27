Texans survive injuries, Raiders 27-24

Deshaun Watson and the Texans had a gutsy 27-24, come-from-behind victory over the Raiders that was much needed.

Houston began the day without a number of key players, including cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring/neck), safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (back/hamstring), receiver Will Fuller V (hamstring) and right tackle Tytus Howard (knee).

During the game, the Texans lost pass rusher J.J. Watt (shoulder), cornerback Lonnie Johnson (concussion) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder).

The Texans played the end of the game with a pair of offensive tackles they signed the past two weeks.

Watson willed them to victory, finding a way.

Houston trailed 21-13 early in the fourth quarter before pulling off a 13th comeback victory since the start of the 2018 season. That leads the league.

Watson threw the go-ahead touchdown pass after being accidentally kicked in the face by Arden Key. He did not miss a down but his left eye was nearly swollen shut when he returned for the final drive.

Watson’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Darren Fells came after he somehow avoided the sack by Key. Last week, officials ruled him in the grasp negating a touchdown pass he threw against the Colts.

Watson finished 27-of-39 for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Fells caught six for 58 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 9-yard grab with 2:23 remaining that allowed the Texans to take victory formation with the Raiders out of timeouts.

The Texans moved to 5-3 and remained a half game behind the Colts in the AFC South. The Raiders fell to 3-4 with their second consecutive loss.