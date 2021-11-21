The Texans hadn’t won since the season opener against the Jaguars. The Titans hadn’t lost since an Oct. 3 game against the Jets, winning six in a row, including five over playoff teams from last season.

Moral of the story: The Titans play to the level of their competition.

Tennessee inexplicably lost to the Texans 22-13, getting in its own way all day as the Titans fell to 8-3.

Ryan Tannehill threw four interceptions on a miserable day in Nashville with Desmond King getting two picks and Terrance Mitchell and Kamu Grugier-Hill one each. Grugier-Hill nearly had a pick-six, returning his pick 82 yards before Dontrell Hilliard saved the touchdown with a tackle at the Tennessee 6.

The Titans reached the Houston 40, 18, 31, 24, 24, 25, 26 and 47 without scoring on any of those eight possessions.

The Titans had a first-and-five at the Houston 24 with nine seconds remaining in the first half. A Houston lineman got a free release and Tannehill attempted to throw it away. He was penalized for intentional grounding, ending the half.

The Titans also had a punt hit the leg of returner Chester Rogers at their own 5 as he attempted to get away from the ball. The Texans recovered.

The Titans’ second touchdown was as much luck as anything. It came on a 4-yard pass to Hilliard to the Houston 3 before he was tackled by Zach Cunningham and fumbled into the end zone. Anthony Firkser recovered, sliding through the end zone with the hand in his arms.

Tannehill was 35-of-52 for 323 yards with one touchdown.

Tyrod Taylor ran for 7- and 5-yard touchdowns and completed 14-of-24 passes for 107 yards. He had six carries for 28 yards.

Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked field goals 43, 24 and 37 yards but missed an extra point.

Texans stun Titans 22-13 as Ryan Tannehill throws four interceptions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk