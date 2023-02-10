Texans strength and conditioning coach Mike Eubanks returns for 2023

The Houston Texans may be on their fifth different coach since 2019, but nothing will change inside the weight room.

According to Aaron Wilson from KRPC-TV, the Texans have decided to keep strength and conditioning coach Mike Eubanks onboard for the 2023 season.

Eubanks got his start with the Texans in 2018 after spending 2012-17 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Denver Broncos. Prior to Eubanks’ time with the AFC West club, he was strength and conditioning intern with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009 before becoming a part of the strength staff from 2010-11.

Eubanks was one of the people that cornerback Bradley Roby consulted with before signing with the Texans in free agency in 2019.

Quarterback Davis Mills credited Eubanks for helping him and the team prepare for the 2022 season.

“I’ve been working out here in Houston in the building all offseason, and Mike Eubanks has done a great job preparing us and the guys that have been working out here,” Mills said on April 12, 2022. “I felt like I’ve made big steps in both of those areas. I’m excited to go out and test that against defenses.”

Linebacker Garret Wallow also gave Eubanks credit for his transition from his rookie season to his second year with the Texans.

“Physically, working with Mike all season and the whole strength staff has helped me change my body around and just help me get in better shape for year,” Wallow said on Aug. 7, 2022.

