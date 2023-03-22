Texans still the worst team in the AFC after first wave of free agency

The Houston Texans can’t win for losing.

Despite the Texans trading for guard Shaq Mason, adding tight end Dalton Schultz, acquiring receiver Robert Woods, giving Dameon Pierce support with running back Devin Singletary, and having all of their roster roles filled save for quarterback, edge defender, and receiver, Houston is still at the bottom of the barrel.

According to Jordan Dajani from CBS Sports, the Texans are the 16th-best team in the 16-team AFC.

Key addition: TE Dalton Schultz The Texans have been rebuilding for a couple seasons now, but 2023 is where the real rebuild begins. Nick Caserio made a good hire in head coach DeMeco Ryans, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise up the coaching ranks, and he’s brought a couple former San Francisco 49ers with him to H-Town in safety Jimmie Ward and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway. The Robert Woods signing was confusing. At least, giving him over $15 million following his worst NFL season was confusing. Losing Brandin Cooks doesn’t exactly help either, but Dalton Schultz is a nice addition at tight end. The Texans still have plenty of holes to fill, but all that matters is hitting on their new franchise quarterback at No. 2 overall in next month’s draft.

Cooks and Woods were a wash. Cooks generated 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns through 13 games. Meanwhile Woods had 53 passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns through 17 games. Woods produced his totals despite the Tennessee Titans having better receivers. Cooks had his tally and was the Texans’ best receiver.

Across the rest of the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts were considered the 15th-best team. The Tennessee Titans were the 13th-best team in the conference. The reigning division champion Jacksonville Jaguars were ranked the No. 6 team in the AFC.

