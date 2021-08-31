Texans are still No. 3 in waiver wire priority

With the Houston Texans, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

After training camp and the preseason, the AFC South club is still No. 3 in the waiver wire priority.

The only teams ahead of the Texans are the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets.

Teams have made their cuts to get to 53 players on their active roster. The next 24 hours are when players must pass through waivers before being signed back to a team’s practice squad.

Houston has the advantage to pick over some of the players clearing waivers. Presuming the Jaguars and Jets don’t put in the same claim for the player, he is assuredly going to the Texans.

The waiver wire will not alter until after Week 3 of the regular season when the worst team in the NFL goes to the top of the list and so on. For the next four weeks, general manager Nick Caserio has another tremendous asset to build the best possible roster in Houston.