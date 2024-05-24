Texans still expect prominent role for RB Dameon Pierce in 2024

After a breakout rookie campaign that nearly ended with 1,000 rushing yards, Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce was expected to take the league by storm.

By midseason in hopes of securing a playoff spot, Pierce instead took second fiddle as Houston turned to Devin Singletary as the lead rusher. And in the offseason, Nick Caserio elevated the running back room by trading for Pro Bowler Joe Mixon from Cincinnati.

Pierce, who enters a crucial Year 3, might never live up to his rookie persona. He might serve as a secondary runner, similar to his role in Dan Mullen’s offense at Florida.

But the Texans aren’t giving up on Pierce as they continue building a championship-caliber roster. Even in a limited role, Pierce’s impact will still be felt.

“I see Dameon having a very clear head space as we are out working, and I think that will allow him to have a really productive year this year,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday. “He has everything it takes to be a really good running back for us and I think him and Joe as a one-two punch would be very beneficial for us all.”

A fourth-round pick in 2022, Pierce averaged 4.3 yards per play and picked up 54 first downs in 2022. His bouncing-bruiser mentality kept the offense humming and remained a staple en route to a three-win season.

A year later, Pierce regressed mightily in Bobby Slowik’s zone-based rushing attack, averaging 2.9 yards per attempt. He didn’t score his first touchdown until Week 3’s win over Jacksonville and only reached the end zone one more time in Week 13.

Adding Mixon isn’t ideal for Pierce’s identity as a bell-cow back, especially after the former Bengals star inked a three-year extension following the trade. Ryans, who spent time in San Francisco, sees the offense as being multi-dynamic and explosive with two running backs instead of one.

Mixon, who’s coming off another 1,000-yard campaign, differs from Pierce’s skills but also embraces his role as a well-rounded tailback. Pierce, who hopes to bring back that bulldozing mentality, should be effective in short-yardage situations and pass protection.

Ryans said he’s noticed a new version of Pierce, one built to withstand hits with the agility to extend plays in the open field.

Houston Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said he thinks of Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce “as a one-two punch.” pic.twitter.com/BzCiBoBuFS — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 23, 2024

“What I have seen from Dameon this offseason is a guy who has put in the work,” the head coach said. “He has changed his body, he is strong, he has been working out every day of the offseason program.”

The Texans return to NRG Stadium next week for the final days of OTAs before the start of mandatory minicamp on June 4.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire